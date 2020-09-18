High Court Told $268M Hearing Aid Patent Award Flouts Law

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Cochlear Corp. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $268 million judgment against it for infringing hearing aid patents, saying the award was based on improper evidence and should not have been allowed to stand after one of the two patents at issue was invalidated. In its Sept. 14 cert petition, Cochlear took aim at a March decision in which the Federal Circuit used a one-line order to affirm a lower court's award in an infringement suit by the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research. A California jury found Cochlear liable for $131 million in damages, and the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS