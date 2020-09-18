Arctic Cat Asks High Court To Undo $27M Slash To Patent Win

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Arctic Cat has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a decision reducing a patent infringement award it won against Bombardier by more than $27 million, saying the Federal Circuit's interpretation of the patent marking statute "rewards the worst of the worst patent infringers." Arctic Cat's Sept. 14 cert petition challenges a February ruling that threw out much of the $46 million in damages Bombardier was ordered to pay for infringing Arctic Cat's personal watercraft patents with its Sea-Doo products. The appeals court could only reach that conclusion by imposing a requirement on patent owners that is not found in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS