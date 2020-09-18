Judge Says Haliburton Workers Must Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said that workers bringing wage claims against Halliburton Energy Services Inc. had to individually arbitrate their allegations that the company wasn't properly paying them for time they spent waiting to be called into work. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Thursday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to grant Halliburton's motion to force five current and former employees to arbitrate based on an agreement they had signed. In the brief order, Judge Drozd said the sides had 14 days to object to the recommendations, but that neither side did so and that after review, "the court finds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS