Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DaVita Settles Investors' Patient-Steering Suit For $135M

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Investors in dialysis services provider DaVita Inc. on Friday said they'd brokered a $135 million settlement with the company, which, if approved, would end claims DaVita hurt investors by pressuring patients to enroll in private insurance plans.

In their motion for preliminary approval of the settlement, the investors told U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez that if he signed off on their deal with DaVita, it would be the second-largest all-cash securities class action settlement ever reached in Colorado federal court.

"This is an extraordinary recovery," the investors said Friday, noting that the sum would provide "between 31% and 43% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!