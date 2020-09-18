1K Diversity Visa Lottery Winners Join Visa Ban Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- More than 1,000 individuals who won the Diversity Visa lottery lodged a last-ditch attempt on Friday to have their green cards processed ahead of a looming Sept. 30 deadline, the latest legal challenge to the president's visa bans. In a 1,240-page complaint, the winners of the Diversity Visa lottery — which gives 55,000 green cards to people from underrepresented nations — accuse the U.S. Department of State of sitting on their green card requests under an improper interpretation of President Donald Trump's recent visa bans. The suit claims that the State Department has refused to schedule interviews for lottery winners under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS