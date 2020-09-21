Navient Takes New Tack To Shave Pa. AG's Student Loan Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. challenged the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's delegation of enforcement power to Pennsylvania's attorney general late Friday, taking a new tack in its district court battle with the commonwealth after losing a related Third Circuit appeal. In a motion for summary judgment in Pennsylvania federal court, Navient sought dismissal of six of nine counts in the consumer action, originally filed in October 2017, and partial dismissal of a seventh. The claims range from deceptive lending and disclosure failures to misrepresenting or withholding information about requirements for loan forbearance and repayment alternatives. Five of the counts, Navient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS