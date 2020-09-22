Spain Fights To Enforce $1B Judgment On Oil Tanker Insurers

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 6:13 PM BST) -- The insurers of an oil tanker that caused one of Spain's worst environmental disasters "submitted" to the jurisdictions of the Spanish courts, lawyers for the country have argued, as the nation fights to have an €855 million ($1.1 billion) judgment recognized in England. The Spanish proceedings seek to enforce rulings that have been handed down by its own criminal courts following investigations into the Prestige oil tanker spill disaster in 2002, including one in 2017 that found the London Steam-Ship Owners' club liable for loss of up to $1 billion. Lawyers for Spain argued in a Friday defense filing that at no point...

