PE Firm Mobeus Fights To Claw Back £14M Failed Investment

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 7:59 PM BST) -- Private equity firm Mobeus Equity Partners is suing a construction company after losing a £14 million ($17.8 million) investment when the company undershot its forecasts and went into administration. Mobeus is suing the directors of collapsed Geotech Soil Stabilization Ltd. for making false and misleading statements when it approached the private equity firm for investment, according to particulars filed on Sept. 2. Mobeus is hoping to claw back the £14 million it says it lost when Geotech was unable to pull in the profits it had set out in its business plan. Geotech went bust in February. The soil stabilization firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS