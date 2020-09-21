Dutch Court Freezes Funds Amid Angolan Billionaire Probe

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Dutch court has frozen assets held by a company associated with Isabel dos Santos amid accusations that the Angolan billionaire and daughter of the country's former president embezzled and laundered state funds, dealing a win to the Angolan national oil company Sonangol. Along with transferring shares of Esperaza Holding BV held by Exem Energy BV to a court-appointed custodian, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's Enterprise Chamber on Sept. 17 ordered an inquiry into the management and affairs of Esperaza, a Dutch holding company with significant shareholding in Portugal's largest oil and gas company, Galp SGPS SA. The ruling comes as...

