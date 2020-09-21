Chancery Sets Fast Trial For $16.2B Tiffany-LVMH Merger Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court set a fast-track schedule late Monday for a Jan. 5 trial on a Tiffany suit accusing LVMH of breaching its $16.2 billion merger agreement, with the start date described as allowing time for a ruling and appeals before international antitrust approvals begin to expire. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III roughly split the difference between Tiffany & Co.'s call for a trial in mid-November and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's argument for a March or April time frame. He rejected LVMH's argument that Tiffany should have acted sooner on allegations of delay and potential breach, and failed to...

