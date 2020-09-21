Claims Court Ends Protest Over VA Health Distribution Deal

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed allegations that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was maintaining a noncompetitive "status quo" by offering bridge contracts for expired agreements that gave four distributors control of the VA's medical and surgical supplies. Judge Eric Bruggink on Friday ended Electra-Med Corp. and other businesses' protest against the VA's decision to abandon a competitive procurement process and instead buy supplies from only four distributors. The contracts had expired and the agency had offered interim deals while it negotiated new agreements, the court explained. "Although we appreciate plaintiffs' perspective that the harm to them continues...

