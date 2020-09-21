New Olympics CCO Says Communication Is Key To Overhaul

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- When Holly Shick joined the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee last month as its first chief ethics and compliance officer, the outgoing Goldman Sachs executive took the helm of an ambitious compliance overhaul that could prove pivotal as the organization restores its image across the country and the world. Holly Shick Shick, a former federal prosecutor and senior compliance officer at Goldman, told Law360 on Friday that she plans to strengthen the USOPC from the inside out, in part by creating an atmosphere that encourages individuals both inside and outside the organization to come forward with concerns. "The ultimate goal for...

