USPTO Official Tapped To Lead Copyright Office

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Library of Congress appointed a new head of the U.S. Copyright Office on Monday, tapping U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy director Shira Perlmutter to serve as the 14th register of copyrights. Perlmutter, who has served as the USPTO's chief policy officer and director for international affairs since 2012, will replace Maria Strong, who has served as acting register since January. "Shira brings to this role a deep knowledge of domestic and international copyright law and policy and a background in negotiating international intellectual property agreements," Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said in a statement. "She has experience working...

