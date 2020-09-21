Trump Restores Iran Sanctions Lifted Under Nuclear Deal

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. unilaterally reinstated sanctions Monday that were previously lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, setting up a clash with other countries, as well as hitting Iran with new sanctions targeting its nuclear and arms industries. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will revive United Nations sanctions that had originally been suspended under the nuclear deal, while also supporting new sanctions for anyone who facilitates arms deals with Iran, according to the White House. "The Iranian regime has repeatedly lied about its secret nuclear weapons archive and denied access to international inspectors, further exposing the deep flaws...

