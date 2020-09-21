Jack Daniel's Takes Dog Toy TM Fight To Supreme Court

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Jack Daniel's is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that a dog toy called "Bad Spaniels" infringed the company's trademarks, arguing that a lower court was "egregiously misguided" when it cited concern for the First Amendment. In a petition for certiorari posted Friday, the spirits giant asked the justices to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling in March that afforded greater legal leeway to the "expressive" toy, which looks like the famous whiskey bottle but replaces the text with light-hearted canine puns. Jack Daniel's told the high court that the Ninth Circuit's "bungling" of the case was the result of too...

