REIT Inks $56M Sale-Leaseback Deal With Florida Pot Co.

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-focused real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. said Monday it closed a $56 million sale-and-leaseback deal with a Florida cannabis company, committing to fund major expansions to its greenhouses and production lines. The publicly traded REIT bought a 65,000 square foot medical cannabis cultivation and processing center owned by an affiliate of cannabis company Parallel for $19.6 million, agreeing to reimburse the company up to $36.8 million for improvements that would more than triple the size of the facility. IIP president and CEO Paul Smithers said in a statement that Parallel's 39 dispensaries in Florida leave plenty of room...

