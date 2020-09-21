Journalist Owes Netflix $250K Atty Fees, Costs In 'Narcos' Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A well-known Colombian journalist must pay more than $250,000 in attorney fees and costs to Netflix, a Florida federal judge ruled Monday, following the defeat of her suit claiming the streaming giant's "Narcos" ripped off scenes from her memoir involving her romantic relationship with Pablo Escobar. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith affirmed a magistrate judge's recommendation that Virginia Vallejo pay $242,263 in attorney fees and $8,842 in costs to Netflix after he tossed the suit in November last year on the grounds that historical facts cannot be copyrighted. Vallejo, who lives in asylum in Florida, said in...

