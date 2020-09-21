Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Journalist Owes Netflix $250K Atty Fees, Costs In 'Narcos' Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A well-known Colombian journalist must pay more than $250,000 in attorney fees and costs to Netflix, a Florida federal judge ruled Monday, following the defeat of her suit claiming the streaming giant's "Narcos" ripped off scenes from her memoir involving her romantic relationship with Pablo Escobar.

In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith affirmed a magistrate judge's recommendation that Virginia Vallejo pay $242,263 in attorney fees and $8,842 in costs to Netflix after he tossed the suit in November last year on the grounds that historical facts cannot be copyrighted.

Vallejo, who lives in asylum in Florida, said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!