House OKs Bill Barring Chinese Imports Over Forced Labor

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would block more imports from China's Xinjiang region, in the government's latest effort to punish China for its purported forced labor and mistreatment of Muslims. Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced bans on certain imports from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region following nearly two years of investigations. The agency said it was issuing the new import bans against five entities that it claims are using forced labor to make their products. China is accused of detaining and enslaving Uighur Muslims and other ethnic and religious minority groups. CBP has issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS