Texas Man Claims Wash. Pot Cos. Duped Him Into Investing

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas man alleges he was duped into investing $50,000 in Washington state cannabis businesses and only later found out that state law forbids him from taking a share of the profits, saying the companies kept that information from him. Michael Murray said in his suit — which was filed in state court earlier this month and removed to the Western District of Washington on Friday — that Nugs LLC, Washington State Cannabis LLC, Ninja Gardens Inc. and their managing members engaged in fraud and deception. "Defendants either negligently or fraudulently misrepresented the legality of the agreements and oral statements that...

