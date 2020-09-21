Travelers Off Hook For $5M Flood Damage Pacts, Fixes

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday cleared Travelers Indemnity Co. of coverage for more than $5 million in settlement and other costs stemming from a trio of suits alleging the city of Walnut Creek failed to maintain its storm drains and caused flooding, saying that the alleged damage stems from decades after the city's policies expired. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said that the latest of the policies the city held with Travelers' predecessor companies expired in 1976, while the three suits only complain of damage starting in 2000, putting them well outside the policy period. While the city had...

