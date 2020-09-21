Keurig Buyers Get Cert. In Recyclability False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday granted certification to a class of California buyers of Keurig Green Mountain Inc.'s single-serve coffee pods who allege that it falsely labels them as recyclable, rejecting the company's argument that the proposed class would require too much individual inquiry. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said that the company's arguments often do not take into account named plaintiff Kathleen Smith's theory of liability — that the "K-Cups" can't be recycled in a majority of facilities and don't meet Federal Trade Commission standards. While Keurig had argued that Smith was atypical and inadequate as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS