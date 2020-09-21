Greenblatt Pierce Denied Piece Of DuPont's $5M FLSA Deal

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Greenblatt Pierce Funt & Flores cannot intervene in the approval of a $5 million settlement between a class of workers it once represented and DuPont Co. to seek a cut of the award because its claims are just a fight with another firm, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. While Greenblatt Pierce pushed to intervene for attorney fees it claims under a 2012 deal to help represent the workers, U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion said the firm's bid concerned a private contract dispute, not the wage and hour claims that led to the pending settlement. "GPFF's demand for attorney's fees is...

