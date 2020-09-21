Power Plant Designer Can't Slip Suits Over Fatal Pa. Gas Leak

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The companies that designed and built part of a Pittsburgh-area power plant can't escape a trio of lawsuits brought after a 2017 gas leak killed and injured workers, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone held that URS Corp. and several related companies could be on the hook for problems with a "dewatering plant" used to treat coal ash at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, which eventually led to the buildup of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas that was released in late August 2017, killing two workers and injuring four others who were...

