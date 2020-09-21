Labor Unions Appeal Akorn's Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation In Del.

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A group of labor unions on Friday appealed biopharmaceutical firm Akorn Inc.'s Delaware Chapter 11 confirmation, arguing the debtors failed to properly evaluate a Chapter 7 liquidation and measures that could potentially lead to monetary recovery for them. The unions — which include units of 1100SEIU, AFSCME District Council 47, and Sergeants Benevolent Association — are challenging the order confirming Akorn's Chapter 11 plan signed earlier this month by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens. They also ask that the order be stayed pending the appeal. The unions, which were also plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation asserting antitrust claims against Akorn, argue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS