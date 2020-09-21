More Ex-Wells Fargo Execs Settle Over Sales Scandal

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced settlements Monday with three former executives of Wells Fargo for their alleged roles in the bank's sales practices scandal, including a $925,000 fine to the head of strategy for the community banking division. The OCC said it has settled claims with Matthew Raphaelson for allegedly developing a business model that incentivized systemic sales practice misconduct during his time as strategic planning leader, finance manager and head of strategy and initiatives for the community banking division. The OCC's settlement with Raphaelson also includes a prohibition order, which bars him from working for any...

