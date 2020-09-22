Car Recycler Wants End To EEOC Suit Over Chemo Firing

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An East Texas auto recycler hit back against a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit that alleged it had failed to accommodate an employee for leaving work to undergo chemotherapy, arguing that it had to hire her replacement to keep a key office role staffed. Tyler, Texas-based K&L Auto Crushers LLC asked a Texas federal judge on Monday to dismiss the EEOC's Americans with Disabilities Act suit accusing it of failing to reasonably accommodate its controller, Claudia Vestal, while she underwent chemotherapy. K&L said it was forced to fill her job since the role required a physical presence in the office,...

