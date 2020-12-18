9th Circ. Says Dr. Seuss-Star Trek Mashup Isn't Fair Use

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that a comic book "mashup" of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek was not protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine, reviving an infringement case filed by the famed author's estate. Overturning a decision last year in favor of a group called ComicMix, the appeals court ruled that its "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" did not make a so-called transformative use of material from the Seuss classic "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" simply by melding it with elements from the famed sci-fi franchise. "Although ComicMix's work need not boldly go where no one has gone before,...

