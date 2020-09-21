Convicted Cop Briber Tells 2nd Circ. NYPD Favors Not Illegal

Law360, New York (September 21, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- New York federal appellate judges Monday weighed whether to lift the conviction of an influential Brooklyn donor at the center of an NYPD bribery scandal as his attorney minimized the favors sought as something that's "done every day." The Second Circuit panel quizzed a government attorney on whether deep-pocketed political donor Jeremy Reichberg getting a gun licensed counted as an official act under corruption standards after Reichberg's attorney painted his client's alleged corrupt acts as favors among friends — some of which were improper but none of which was a federal crime. Reichberg is currently serving a four-year sentence for bribery conspiracy...

