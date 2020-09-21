Russian IT Provider Gets Doc Bid Nixed In Delaware

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has denied a bid by a Russian IT provider to gather information from the U.S.-based private equity manager OEP Capital for use in a pair of London-seated arbitrations with $65 million in damages at stake, ruling that the proceedings don't qualify under the statute. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika concluded Friday that the two London Court of International Arbitration proceedings didn't qualify as a "foreign or international tribunal" as required under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their district to turn over evidence to be used in certain foreign...

