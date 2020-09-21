Immigration Groups Spar With Feds Over Census Deadline

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration and immigration advocacy groups debated whether a Maryland federal court should extend the time frame for 2020 census data collection in a hearing on Monday, with the groups arguing that ending data collection early would compromise accuracy and the government saying there wasn't enough evidence to justify an injunction or court order. The four advocacy groups representing Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens told the court that pumping the breaks on census data collection on Sept. 30 — a month earlier than originally planned — would cause "significant undercounts" and would stop officials from recording individuals that officials...

