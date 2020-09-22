Atty Wants Out Of Defamation Suit Involving Prince's Sibling

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Missouri attorney told a federal judge Monday that he's hardly set in foot in Minnesota — and never while practicing law — and must be allowed to exit a defamation suit involving a sibling of the late pop icon Prince filed there by another lawyer. In addition to his jurisdictional argument, Kansas City attorney Keith A. Cutler also told the court that he'd merely served as local counsel for another attorney named as a defendant by the Minnesota-based plaintiff, attorney Justin Andrew Bruntjen, and had never been asked to "double-check, investigate, supervise or verify" the work underlying that short-lived case. Bruntjen has...

