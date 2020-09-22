Investors Say Phone Co.'s IPO Didn't Disclose Product Flaws

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Cellphone maker Sonim Technologies Inc.'s stockholders sued its board and top officers on behalf of the company in Delaware federal court late Monday, seeking derivative damages for failures to disclose serious product troubles before its initial public offering in May 2019. The six-count lawsuit, led by investor Ben Kusiak, focused heavily on the company's alleged silence about phone flaws in the runup to its IPO. The go-public event raised $37.5 million for the business, but was quickly followed by a disastrous plummet in the company's share value, from a high of $17.56 per share in mid-June 2019 to $2.90 per share...

