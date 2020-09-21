Sens. Call Purdue CEO Bonus An 'Affront' To Opioid Victims

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A handful of U.S. senators urged a New York bankruptcy judge Monday to reject a compensation proposal that could see Purdue Pharma CEO Craig Landau pocket a bonus of up to $3.5 million, calling the possibility an "affront" to victims of the opioid crisis. The Democratic senators told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain they were "extremely concerned" about the proposed payout to Landau, which they said comes as the Purdue CEO has recently been implicated in "significant criminal activity" at the drugmaker. Purdue entered bankruptcy last year amid thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in helping stoke the opioid crisis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS