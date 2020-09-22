Tardy 5th Circ. Appeal Dooms Workers' OT Bonus Suit Victory

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An oil well pump and fracking company convinced the Fifth Circuit to take back a win for workers who alleged they weren't paid proper overtime, as a panel on Monday withdrew its ruling from weeks earlier and concluded the workers' appeal was filed too late. A unanimous panel granted rehearing to 4JLJ LLC, doing business as J4 Oilfield Services, and concluded it lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal because it was filed 44 days too late. The new decision withdraws a Sept. 2 opinion in which the panel partially overturned a jury verdict in favor of J4 Oilfield in an overtime pay dispute...

