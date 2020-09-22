Nissan Can't Escape Bulk Of Braking System Defect Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and its North American branch must face allegations that they sold cars with a defective emergency braking system after a Tennessee federal judge denied their bid to toss all claims in the suit except one. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. dismissed one breach of express warranty claim against Japan-based Nissan Motor but said the rest of Lakeita Kemp's claims against the company and Nissan North America pass muster at the pleading stage. According to the order, the written warranty Kemp received with her vehicle explicitly states that Nissan North America...

