Holiday Parks Boss Banned After Investors Lose £19M

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 7:50 PM BST) -- The former head of a business that left investors £19 million ($24 million) out of pocket over a failed scheme where people invested in holiday chalets that were never built, has been banned, the Insolvency Service said Tuesday. Harlow-based Simon Moir, who was the director of Walsham Chalet Park, has been disqualified from acting as a director for 14 years without the permission of the court, the agency said. The business, which traded as the Dream Lodge Group, ran a scheme where people could invest in a holiday chalet and receive returns from rentals. "Despite securing funds from investors, Simon Moir should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS