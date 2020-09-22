Media-Focused SPAC Leads 3 IPOs Raising $590M Combined

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A White & Case-led special purpose acquisition company seeking to buy a business in the media and technology industries debuted in public markets Tuesday after raising $300 million, the largest of three recent SPAC initial public offerings that netted a total of $590 million. New York-based Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. sold 30 million units at $10 each late on Monday, while its units began trading on Tuesday the Nasdaq under the symbol FCACU. White & Case LLP represented Falcon Capital and Ropes & Gray LLP steered the underwriter. Falcon Capital was the largest of three recent IPOs amid a banner year for SPAC...

