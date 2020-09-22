Debevoise-Led Blackstone Joins Insurer's $500M Fund Round

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Health insurance company Bright Health said Tuesday it secured $500 million in its latest financing round from investors including funds and accounts advised by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Debevoise-advised Blackstone. Minneapolis-based Bright Health Inc. said in a press release that the Series E funding brings the total amount of equity financing it's received since its 2016 Series A round to $1.5 billion. The company said it's already earmarked the money for its expansion plans. "At Bright Health we are leveraging our person-centric, intelligent technology platform to build a diversified and digitally integrated health care company," Bright Health...

