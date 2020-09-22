FERC Market Rule Is A Clean Energy Game-Changer

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission changed the game for clean energy development with its rule opening up wholesale electricity markets to power that comes from small-scale technologies like rooftop solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries. Energy policy experts say that FERC's Order 2222, finalized Sept. 17, recognizes that the U.S. electricity grid is shifting from one built around large, centralized power plants to one built around a vast network of more localized electricity resources and establishes a legal framework that increases their ability to integrate with the grid. Not only does FERC direct the regional grid operators that oversee wholesale electricity...

