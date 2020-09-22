Simpson Steers Blackstone To $8B Real Estate Credit Fund

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group, guided by Simpson Thacher, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up the largest real estate credit fund in history after raising $8 billion from investors, with plans to provide a variety of debt investment solutions across the globe. The fund, rumored since May of last year, is called Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies IV and represents the largest real estate credit fund ever raised, according to a statement. Blackstone's real estate debt business originates loans and invests in debt securities "underpinned by high-quality real estate," according to the firm's website. The new fund, billed as BREDS IV for...

