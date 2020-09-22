Aimco Investor Blasts Plan To Split Company, Calls For Vote

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Activist investor and Apartment Investment and Management Co. investor Jonathan Litt on Tuesday blasted the company's plan to split the business into two entities and called for a shareholder vote on the matter, saying the transaction would likely decrease the value of its investment and is an attempt by the company's leaders to rid itself of a track record of poor management. In a letter to Denver-based Aimco's board of directors, Litt, of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, said that as a shareholder he and others deserve the right to vote on the deal announced last week that would split...

