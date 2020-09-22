4 Employment Issues In Play For A More Conservative Court

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death gives President Donald Trump a chance to expand the U.S Supreme Court's conservative majority to six, raising employers' chances of winning business-friendly rulings on joint employment, labor rights and other hot-button issues. The long-standing conservative majority has already been a friend to business, recently blessing employers' use of arbitration agreements that force workers to forego their court rights and barring public-sector unions from extracting fees from dissidents. If the Senate confirms another conservative jurist to the bench, workers will have an even tougher time earning the high court's favor, experts say. "When you're 5-4, you've got...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS