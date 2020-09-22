Anthem-Cigna Merger Ruling Highlights Post-Deal Issues

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- In In re: Anthem-Cigna Merger Litigation, decided on Aug. 31, the merger agreement for the proposed merger of equals of Cigna Corp. and Anthem Inc. was signed, Cigna turned against the merger and created roadblocks to its consummation. Ultimately, a final injunction against the merger was issued on antitrust grounds, which resulted in termination of the agreement. Following a 10-day trial, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster held, in a 310-page opinion, that Cigna had breached the agreement covenants under which it was obligated to try to consummate the merger, but that no damages were payable because the injunction likely would have been issued — and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS