Printing Co. LSC Says It Needs Time To End Sale Objections

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Commercial printing company LSC Communications on Tuesday told a New York bankruptcy judge it may need just a few more days to reach an agreement with its unsecured creditors over its proposed sale to private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC. At a remote status conference, counsel for LSC told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane the company now wanted until Friday to get its unsecured creditors committee fully on board for the recently announced proposed sale before scheduling a contested hearing, saying there had been "much progress" on the issues. "We're still hopeful for a solution," LSC counsel Brian Glueckstein said. LSC filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS