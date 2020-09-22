11th Circ.'s Ruling In Campus Free Speech Suit Called Outlier

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Two former students urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reverse the Eleventh Circuit's dismissal of their free speech suit against Georgia Gwinnett College after the school changed its contested policies, saying the ruling is a flawed outlier that deprives victims of constitutional violations from obtaining justice. Chike Uzuegbunam and Joseph Bradford's arguments came as they filed their opening brief with the high court, which decided in July to review the appeals court's 2019 ruling that their legal challenges to restrictions on "free speech expression" on campus and claims for nominal damages were mooted by the state-run college's decision to...

