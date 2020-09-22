Feds Win Order For NYC Suburb To Stop Polluting Rivers

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Mount Vernon, New York, to come into compliance with federal and state water pollution laws after finding the city has been illegally dumping raw sewage and other pollutants into two rivers that lead to New York City. Under U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel's order, Mount Vernon has one year to completely eliminate all sources of illegal discharges. There are several other benchmarks the city must meet before then. Judge Seibel granted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation's joint motion for summary judgment at a hearing Monday. The EPA...

