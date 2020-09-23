Wolf Fights Claims Of Faulty Succession, Politicization At DHS

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf defended his authority to lead the department Wednesday after a congressional watchdog found he was improperly appointed, slamming that finding as "faulty" and "inaccurate" during a Senate hearing to install him permanently. Testifying before the Senate's homeland security panel, Wolf said that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security "will continue to operate as we have," pointing out that the Government Accountability Office's August report concluding that his promotion violated DHS succession rules is nonbinding. The GAO opinion has already swayed one federal judge, who partially blocked a series of immigration policies limiting work permit eligibility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS