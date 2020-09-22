Trustee Bristles At New $45M Purdue Bid For Ch. 11 Bonuses

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Office of the United States trustee objected Tuesday to a proposed $45 million Chapter 11 bonus plan from bankrupt painkiller maker Purdue Pharma, saying the company has already been approved to pay $38 million in retention and incentive bonuses to employees and the new plan doesn't contain meaningful benchmarks. In the objection filed in New York bankruptcy court, the trustee argues that the metrics being applied for the eight executive insider employees in the incentive plan and the 617 workers under the retention plan to earn their bonuses are not difficult to achieve and some were met before the bonus...

