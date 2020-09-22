3rd Circ. Tosses Suit Brought Over Philly Family Killed In Fire

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of claims brought by the estate of a family that died in an apartment fire in Philadelphia after a "cascade of errors" in the emergency response, in a precedential opinion that maintained that courts can only provide relief in limited circumstances. Judge Paul B. Matey, writing for the panel, said the deaths of Alita Johnson, her son Haashim Johnson and her stepfather Horace McCouellem seem senseless in hindsight, noting that firefighters initially drove to the wrong location before putting out the blaze without knowing the family was waiting inside. The family died from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS