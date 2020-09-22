Ginsburg's Passing Could Usher In A Narrower TCPA

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have a profound impact on the legal world as a whole, but her several and meaningful contributions to the current state of consumer class litigation should not be overlooked. With regard to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in particular, Justice Ginsburg had an outsize impact on the development of critical case law — having herself penned two major Supreme Court TCPA decisions. But, perhaps unsurprisingly given her reputation in popular culture, her work in a number of dissents showed her deep dedication to the consumer class action vehicle and underscores...

